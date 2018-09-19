Dal arts centre renewal gets $10M from province

The Nova Scotia government is chipping in $10 million toward Dalhousie University's plans to upgrade its performing arts facilities.

University president Richard Florizone called the contribution "a huge shot in the arm." The university is looking to raise a total of $38.5 million from public and private contributors.

Dalhousie University president Richard Florizone says he wants to see the school meet its fundraising goal before he leaves his post at the end of this year. (CBC/Jean Laroche)

Florizone wouldn't say how much money has been raised to date, but noted the province's donation was the single largest so far.

"We're well over half and my goal is to have this project shovel in the ground before I complete my presidency at the end of 2018," said Florizone.

The work will include upgrades to the existing arts centre, plus the addition of a new wing that will house a 300-seat, world-class concert hall that Florizone told CBC "will be among the most acoustically perfect in the world."

That new concert hall will bear the name of Joseph Strug, son of businessman Morris Strug who last year donated $5 million to the project.

A rendering of the new arts centre addition to be built at Dalhousie University. (Lydon Lynch Thomas Payne architects) A rendering of the new costume studies space to be built at Dalhousie University. (Lydon Lynch Thomas Payne architects)

The renovations will also improve air quality, accessibility and create energy savings. The school has "much more work to do on" physical accessibility, Florizone added.

Bachelor of music student Ruusu-Maaria Brousseau, who has been studying voice at the university for the past three years, said she's glad to hear those who follow in her footsteps will have a specially tailored space to perform in.

"The [Sir James] Dunn Theatre that we were in today is built for theatre and therefore for spoken word," she said. "As a singer, you need a slightly different acoustic."

She said singers who perform at the Dunn find the space challenging.

Ruusu-Maaria Brousseau performs Habanera from the opera Carmen at the celebration of a $10-million contribution to the arts at Dalhousie. (CBC/Jean Laroche)

"For a performer that makes you feel like, 'Oh, I can't hear myself,' even though the audience might hear you perfectly well, so I think the acoustics of a new concert hall [will be] a big improvement for music students."

The project will also create room for the university's costume studies program, which is now housed off campus.

"It finally brings all of the programs of the Fountain School [of Performing Arts] under one roof," said Florizone.