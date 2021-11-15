Dalhousie biology wing to remain closed Monday after fire

The biology tower at Dalhousie University's Life Sciences Centre (LSC) will remain closed Monday after this weekend's fire.

The university sent out an alert Sunday notifying students the building had to close due to "air quality concerns" after an equipment fire. The fire was in the biology wing and all floors of the LSC were closed.

In a tweeted statement, the university said all floors in the biology wing would remain closed for cleanup. However, LSC common space, as well as the oceanography, psychology departments and the Wallace McCain Learning Common would open Monday as scheduled.

