Dalhousie University president leaving for McGill

Dalhousie University president Deep Saini will leave for McGill University at the end of the year.

Saini began a five-year contract at Dalhousie on Jan. 1, 2020 after working at the University of Canberra in Australia. He is leaving Dalhousie after three years.

Saini shared the news on Twitter Monday afternoon. He didn't explain his decision but said he would have more to say soon.



On Monday, McGill announced Saini's role as the next principal and vice-chancellor of the university, which is the Montreal university's equivalent to president.

It is with mixed emotions that I share that my time at <a href="https://twitter.com/DalhousieU?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@DalhousieU</a> will be coming to an end as I prepare to take on the role of Principal and Vice-Chancellor at <a href="https://twitter.com/mcgillu?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@mcgillu</a>. It has been an amazing journey at Dal and I look forward to continuing to champion the sector. <a href="https://t.co/lMg7STqiY7">https://t.co/lMg7STqiY7</a> —@DalPres

Dalhousie announced that provost Frank Harvey will serve as acting president until a new president is found. Saini formally leaves his current position on Dec. 31.

In a statement on the university's website, Bob Hanf, the chair of the board of governors at Dalhousie, said Saini's decision wasn't easy.

"From my seat on the Board, I've gotten a first-hand look at how much it has meant to Deep to lead our Dalhousie community these past three years. At the same time, the city of Montreal is an important place for him — the city where he got his first taste of academic leadership, and where his love of Canada truly took root."

The university said Monday afternoon that Saini was unavailable for an interview.

