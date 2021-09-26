Dalhousie condemns 'reckless behaviour' of students after street parties near campus

Dalhousie University has condemned the actions of students who took part in unsanctioned street parties near the university campus over the weekend.

A statement Sunday came from Deep Saini, president and vice-chancellor, Frank Harvey, provost and vice-president academic, and Verity Turpin, the acting vice-provost for student affairs.

The university said that while the majority of its students heeded warnings not to attend, many ignored the warnings. The university said it is working to ensure that they face the consequences of their actions.

Hundreds attended a party in the Jennings Street area on Saturday afternoon. Halifax police estimated that thousands attended another party in the same area Saturday night.

10 arrests for public intoxication

Halifax police say they arrested nine men and one woman for public intoxication. They also issued "numerous" tickets for carrying open liquor.

Relations with the surrounding community have been strained in recent years because of the partying, the statement said.

The university described the gatherings as "reckless, dangerous and disruptive" and said no one should be made to feel unsafe in their own home.

Dalhousie said it is working to ensure students who participated face "appropriate consequences." (Jeorge Sadi/CBC)

The university is sorry for the actions of the students involved and said its neighbours are owed an apology from the students involved, according to the release.

Describing the choices made by students to attend as "unacceptable," the university said those attending violated pandemic gathering limits under the provincial state of emergency.

"Many of you showed complete disregard for the surrounding neighbourhood and for laws and bylaws around noise, open alcohol and public intoxication," the statement said.

"With first aid and arrests reported, you put strain on first responders already at capacity due to the current pandemic."

Discipline can include expulsion

The university said it made it clear to students last week that anyone partaking in such activities risked being sanctioned by Dalhousie under the code of student conduct.

It said the code can be applied to off-campus activities if a violation of law results in a negative impact on the university community or raises concern for student safety and well-being or the university community as a whole.

It said disciplinary actions that may be applied in such situations range from mandatory training or probation to expulsion.

According to the statement, Dalhousie is committed to being a good neighbour and expects its students to do so as well.

Councillor says party was 'out of control'

Waye Mason, the municipal councillor for the area where the parties took place, said what happened on Saturday cannot be allowed to happen again.

Mason said the university and police only learned about the party on Wednesday when it started to make the rounds on social media.

He said police put together a plan that would have allowed students to party only on their own property. He said when the partying began to spill over into the street, police blocked off the area with the intention of shutting it down by telling people to move along.

Mason said this may have given people the impression that, by closing the street, police were enabling the party.

He said the afternoon party was over by 4 p.m. and police returned to the station not expecting a late night "flash mob party" on Larch Street.

Mason said he drove through the area around 10 p.m. when he heard about what was happening. He said he saw a party that was "out of control."

"It was a mob of people in near riot conditions on Jennings Street, " Mason said.

He said in the future police will have to adopt more of a "zero-tolerance policy."

"When you get to a point where... people walk with open liquor or they're publicly intoxicated and they're blocking a street, I suspect they're going to go straight to tickets and arrests," he said.

