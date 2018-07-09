Dalhousie buildings evacuated due to chemical spill

Dalhousie University has evacuated two buildings on the Halifax Studley campus after a chemical spill on Monday.

Halifax Regional Fire responded to a spill in a storage building.

The Chemistry building and the MacDonald Building and the tunnel into the Killam Library have been evacuated.

Five different chemicals were spilled while being moved, said Mike Blackburn, division commander for Halifax Regional Fire.

One person was injured in a slip and fall, and was taken to hospital with minor injuries, Blackburn said.

Five chemicals were spilled in a storage building. (Robert Short/CBC)

No one involved in moving the chemicals was injured. The injured person was a bystander, said Blackburn.