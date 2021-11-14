Dalhousie closes biology tower until further notice

The biology tower at the Life Sciences Centre (LSC) at Dalhousie University has been closed until further notice.

An alert sent Sunday from DalSafe, the university's mobile safety and security application, said the building was being closed because of "air quality concerns" following an equipment fire in the biology wing.

The closure notice applies to all floors of the biology wing at the LSC, the alert said.

According to the alert, an update on reopening for the building will be provided via the DalSafe app on Monday at 7 a.m.

CBC News has emailed the university for details of the fire and the air quality concerns but has yet to receive a response.

