Dalhousie University's next president will be the first woman and openly queer person to hold the job.

Kim Brooks was announced as the institution's 13th president and vice-chancellor on Wednesday. She will assume the post on Aug. 14.

She will be Dalhousie's third president in four years after Deep Saini resigned in November, less than 12 months after stepping into the position.

Brooks has been the dean of two faculties at the school, the school of law and the faculty of management. She has a background in tax law.

"What I love doing with my work life is serving Dalhousie," she told CBC News. "To be brutally honest, it doesn't matter too much how I do that."

Brooks says she's so passionate about the school because it's a magical place.

"I think it comes from the history of the institution [and] the wide diversity of students, faculty and staff that we attract here."

'Just who I am'

Brooks hopes her identity is just one of many things she can bring to the position, she says. But she hopes she can help others who come from diverse backgrounds who are trying to get into leadership positions.

"On one level I'm really excited that it gives me a chance to get to be a concrete support and cheerleader and champion for other folks," she says. "On another level, it's just who I am."

Brooks had been supporting Dalhousie's leadership team transition as acting provost and vice-president. She is also the board chair for Halifax Public Libraries.

We are proud and excited to announce that the Board of Governors has named our own Dr. Kim Brooks as Dalhousie University's 13th President and Vice-Chancellor: <a href="https://t.co/GUclD3JZoW">https://t.co/GUclD3JZoW</a> <a href="https://t.co/Wz3KgkkY1l">pic.twitter.com/Wz3KgkkY1l</a> —@DalhousieU

"We were seeking a president with the vision, passion, and commitment to capitalize on the tremendous opportunities ahead for our university," Cheryl Fraser, chair of Dalhousie's Board of Governors, says in a news release.

"Dr. Brooks's impressive skills and qualifications distinguished her among an incredibly competitive field."

Brooks says her priority for the start of her five-year term will be to implement parts of Dalhousie's new strategic plan, which will focus partly on creating opportunities in Nova Scotia for students.

MORE TOP STORIES

