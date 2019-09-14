Dalhousie students pack relief supplies to send home to the Bahamas

Dalhousie University students spent Saturday filling up packages of relief supplies to send back home to the Bahamas.

The area was devastated by Hurricane Dorian about two weeks ago.

Chaz Garraway, the Dalhousie student who organized the group known as Dorian Relief Halifax, is from Nassau.

"We got together and we decided to do something about what's going on back home," Garraway told CBC News. "And it was just so devastating and so heartbreaking watching all the videos that I decided that we had to do something."

The supplies came from donations.

Chaz Garraway organized a Dorian relief supply drive for the Bahamas. (Kaitlyn Swan/CBC)

The packages included clothing, baby supplies, batteries, books, blankets, towels, camping supplies, food and medical supplies.

Garraway hoped to fill 40 boxes by the end of the day. The tentative date to send the boxes is Sept. 23.

The Dorian Relief Halifax group includes 85 Bahamians across Nova Scotia.

"It's been a very humbling experience to see — especially all of my profs, so many people, a lot of just people in general who are willing to help," Garraway said.

Garraway said his family had to be rescued during Dorian, but are otherwise OK.

Meghyn Fountain, a student from Nassau, helped fill the boxes. She said her family's home is intact following Dorian. (Kaitlyn Swan/CBC)

Meghyn Fountain, a student from Nassau, helped fill the boxes on Saturday.

She said the roof of a home that belonged to her relatives in Freeport, Grand Bahama, came apart during Dorian. She said her family's house in Nassau is still intact.

"I'm really grateful, but I still feel for others around the country," she said.

A sample of a full box being sent to the Bahamas. (Kaitlyn Swan/CBC)

Fountain said it feels good to see so many people help with the donation drive. "It just shows humans still have compassion for others," she said.

Dane Sands, a master's student from the Bahamas, said his family is safe but some lost some property in the storm. (Kaitlyn Swan/CBC)

Dane Sands, a master's student from the Bahamas, said Garraway got him involved with the donation drive.

He said his family is safe, but some lost property.

"It's going to take a long time to rebuild, but Bahamians are resilient people," Sand said.

