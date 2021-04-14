A Canadian Forces Cyclone helicopter had to make a sudden landing at Rainbow Haven Provincial Park east of Halifax on Tuesday afternoon after a warning indicator went off in the cockpit.

In an emailed statement, Department of National Defence officials say the incident is under investigation and no details can be provided about the problem that triggered the indicator.

No one was injured and there was no reported damage to the aircraft or the landing site, according to the email.

The Royal Canadian Air Force CH-148 Cyclone helicopter from 12 Wing Shearwater was flying near the base when the crew received the "cockpit warning." Following standard procedures, the crew looked for a safe place to land and set down in the provincial park, which is home to a popular summertime beach, in Cow Bay, N.S.

This isn't the first time there have been troubles with the Cyclones. Last April, a Canadian Forces Cyclone crashed off the coast of Greece, killing six military members — three of whom were from Nova Scotia.

The Cyclone that landed at Rainbow Haven was towed back to 12 Wing Shearwater along Cow Bay Road and Main Road Tuesday evening.

Flight safety personnel and the aircraft manufacturer are working to figure out what caused the warning indication. Air force flight safety investigators will also help with the investigation.

MORE TOP STORIES