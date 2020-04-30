Identity confirmed of one victim in Cyclone helicopter crash

CBC News has confirmed the identity of one of the victims of the Canadian military helicopter that crashed into the Mediterranean Sea on Wednesday.

Abbigail Cowbrough was a crew member of the CH-148 Cyclone helicopter and died during the incident.

The cyclone helicopter was a fixture of HMCS Fredericton, a vessel that was deployed from Dartmouth, N.S., in January to join the standing NATO naval group currently in the area.

A search and rescue mission responded to the helicopter crash Wednesday night. A source with the Greek government told CBC News that one body had been recovered. Separately, local media in Greece also reported that wreckage had been spotted.

Local media reports, quoting the Greek defence ministry, said the aircraft had as many as six people aboard when it crashed.

