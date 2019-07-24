Cyclist seriously injured after being struck by car in Herring Cove

A 54-year-old woman has life-threatening injuries after being struck by a car while riding her bicycle in Herring Cove, N.S., this morning, according to the Halifax Regional Police.

It happened around 6:20 a.m. Wednesday in the 1400 block of John Brackett Drive.

The woman was taken to hospital shortly after she was hit.

The car was driven by a 24-year-old who wasn't injured.

The police investigation is in its early stages, and it's not clear if charges will be laid.

Traffic in both directions on John Brackett Drive has been blocked. Vehicles are being turned around at Powers Drive and Holy Stone on the Sea Road. John Brackett Drive is one of the main routes into Herring Cove.

Police expect traffic to be blocked for an extended period while investigators do their work.

