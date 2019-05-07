Cyclist seriously injured after being struck by Halifax Water truck

A 64-year-old woman was hit Tuesday morning by a Halifax Water truck while cycling in Dartmouth.

The Dartmouth woman's injuries are life-threatening, Halifax Regional Police said in a release.

Police said they were called to the intersection of Windmill Road and Geary Street at 10:40 a.m. The woman was heading south and had been cycling on the sidewalk, but was struck in the road, Const. John MacLeod said.

"The cyclist went into the road. The truck was turning right onto Geary," he said.

A 59-year-old man was driving the truck.

Police say the cyclist had been travelling south on the sidewalk and was struck in the intersection when the southbound truck turned right. (Shaina Luck/CBC)

Accident scene investigators are now examining the scene to figure out exactly what happened. It's too early to determine if any charges are warranted, MacLeod said.

The woman remains in hospital.

A section of Alderney Drive and Windmill Road is now closed between Wyse Road and Queen Street.

The woman's bicycle is still in the intersection. (Shaina Luck/CBC)

