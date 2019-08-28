Halifax cyclist sent to hospital after being doored by car

A cyclist was hurt this morning when he was hit with a car door while riding down Almon Street in Halifax's north end, according to Halifax Regional Police.

It happened around 8 a.m. near the intersection with Gottingen Street.

The motorist opened the door of their parked car to get out when the cyclist slammed into it. This type of scenario is commonly known among cyclists as being doored.

The cyclist, who is in his 20s, had non-life-threatening injures and was taken to hospital.

Halifax police said they consider this incident an accident and do not expect to lay any charges.

