Cyclist dies 9 days after being hit by a car near Bible Hill

A 59-year-old woman from Bible Hill, N.S., has died nine days after she was seriously injured when hit by a car while cycling on a road just north of the community, RCMP said Tuesday.

The woman was sent to hospital after collision, which happened at 6:30 a.m. on July 20 on Highway 311 in Central North River, just south of Upper Brookside Road, said Cpl. Dal Hutchinson.

He said the cyclist was travelling east on the road, as was the vehicle.

"The sun was very bright at the time — and that may have been one of the contributing factors that we're looking at — at which time the driver did strike the cyclist," said Hutchinson.

"The vehicle did strike the cyclist, who was on the side of the road," he said. "It's a gravel shoulder. There is a white line on the right-hand side, so the cyclist would have been in the right-of-way."

The woman was later airlifted to Halifax, he said. She died at the QEII hospital on Sunday evening.

The driver of the car, a man, was not injured.

As part of the investigation, police interviewed witnesses at the scene and will do a mechanical inspection of the car to determine if charges will be laid, Hutchinson said.

A collision analyst is assisting with the investigation.