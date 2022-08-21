Cyclist, 81, dies after being found in distress in Digby County

An 81-year-old man from Savannah, Ga., died in hospital after being found in distress on a road in Digby County on Saturday.

According to a news release, police responded at 3:30 p.m. to a report that a cyclist was lying injured on Lansdowne Road.

The release states the man was treated by EHS and taken to Digby County Hospital, where he died. Investigators found no obvious signs of a collision with a vehicle.

Lansdowne Road was closed for several hours but has since reopened.

Anyone who has information about this incident is asked to call RCMP at 902-245-2579. Anonymous tips can also be made to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

