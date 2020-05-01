Cyclist, 90, struck and killed by car in Kings County

A cyclist is dead after being struck by a car on Highway 1 in Kings County, according to a news release from the RCMP.

The crash happened in Auburn, N.S., near Kingston.

The car was travelling eastbound on the highway when it struck the 90-year-old cyclist from Auburn.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, say the RCMP. His name has not been released.

The driver, 25, was not injured.

It's not clear what caused the collision.

Part of the highway was closed for several hours while a collision analyst examined the scene. The road has reopened.

RCMP are still investigating.

