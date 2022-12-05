Cyclist airlifted to hospital after collision with truck in Lunenburg County

A 27-year-old cyclist from Lunenburg County was airlifted to hospital with life-threatening injuries following a crash involving a truck over the weekend.

Emergency crews responded to a call about the collision around 3:15 p.m. on Saturday, Lunenburg District RCMP said in a statement.

The cyclist had been travelling in the same direction as the Chevrolet Silverado along Hwy. 12 in New Ross, N.S., the statement said.

He was airlifted to hospital. The driver of the truck, an 83-year-old man from Midville Branch, was uninjured.

An investigation is underway.

