Pedal to metal: meet four N.S. survivors of harrowing cycling crashes
In this short documentary, CBC News interviews four people who've experienced run-ins with vehicles and drivers — from being tackled off their bike to sustaining serious injuries.
Graphic warning: some images in this documentary show cycling injuries
Judging by the Halifax police news releases, there has been a rash of incidents reported in 2019 between vehicles and cyclists and pedestrians.
CBC News interviewed four Nova Scotians with harrowing cycling tales to tell, which shed light on the risks they weigh when pedalling alongside cars and trucks in the Halifax area — be it for health or transportation.
