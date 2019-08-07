Pedal to metal: meet four N.S. survivors of harrowing cycling crashes

Judging by the Halifax police news releases, there has been a rash of incidents reported in 2019 between vehicles and cyclists and pedestrians.

CBC News interviewed four Nova Scotians with harrowing cycling tales to tell, which shed light on the risks they weigh when pedalling alongside cars and trucks in the Halifax area — be it for health or transportation.

In this short documentary Pedal to metal, there are images of cycling injuries some viewers may find graphic.