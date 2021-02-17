Whitney Pier boy coasts into hearts of strangers

It's a childhood tradition and one that Devon MacNeil's mom doesn't take for granted.

As kids gathered with their sleds on a small, snow-covered hill in Sydney, N.S., on Tuesday, 12-year-old Devon was there, too, with his custom sled — a gift from strangers.

"He smiles. He loves it. He laughs," said Devon's mother, Nichol MacNeil. "I've even let him go down half the hill by himself and he's just full of laughs. It's a lot of fun."

Devon has cerebral palsy and other health issues that affect his movement, muscles, co-ordination and balance.

"A normal sled doesn't work for him anymore," said MacNeil.

The Whitney Pier woman was searching for a way to get her son back outdoors when she thought about getting a custom sled built and put an advertisement on Facebook in November.

That's when the community slid into action.

Austin Smith of Reserve Mines saw MacNeil's post and suggested that instead of building a sled, they could raise money for one designed specifically for people with special needs.

Austin Smith of Reserve Mines sprang into action after learning that Devon needed a custom sled. (Brent Kelloway/CBC)

But MacNeil said she was hesitant at first. The community has rallied before to support Devon, including helping the family purchase a $50,000 wheelchair-accessible van back in 2018.

"That's pretty common in Cape Breton — people don't want to ask for stuff, but at the same time, everybody's willing to help everybody," said Smith, who works as a youth councillor.

"I said, 'I've got lot of friends on my Facebook, and they've been bugging me for years for cheerleading suppers or hockey tickets.' And I told her, 'This is Devon's little fundraiser.'"

Smith and his wife, Niki, shared the fundraiser on social media. Within 24 hours, they had raised the necessary $1,300 to bring a custom coaster to Devon's door.

The sled works by supporting a person's chest and hips and allowing them to stay upright. It's large enough that Devon will still be able to enjoy it as an adult.

Nichol and Devon enjoyed the snowy weather in Sydney on Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021. (Brent Kelloway/CBC)

The Smiths say they hope their story inspires others.

"It might motivate somebody else to get out there and do the same thing, and turn someone's day around like we did for Devon," said Smith.

MacNeil said she's thankful to the group of strangers who supported her son.

"I just want to thank Austin and his wife, and everybody that donated to make this possible to have Devon out on the sled with everybody else, just like a normal kid," she said.

