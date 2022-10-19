Striking Dalhousie University workers vote in favour of new contract

CUPE Local 3912 says an agreement has been reached between its members and Dalhousie University, and a strike lasting several weeks is set to end.

Janet Bryson, a spokesperson for Dalhousie University, told CBC News that classes, labs and tutorials will resume on their normal schedules Monday.

"CUPE members are now able to return to their important and valued work in support of our students and academic community," Bryson wrote.

There are about 1,500 CUPE members at Dalhousie, including teaching assistants, instructors, markers and demonstrators.

The workers walked off the job after two years of failed negotiations. They have been on the picket line since Oct. 19, causing some classes and programs to be cancelled.

"So the concept … from our side was a parity of wages for services provided," Cameron Ells, president of CUPE Local 3912 said Saturday.

"What we were putting forward is that it would be useful for Dalhousie ... to have rates that are comparable to these other institutions across Canada and the States."

On Tuesday, CUPE and Dalhousie reached a tentative agreement. According to CUPE's Saturday release, the vote ended Friday with 77 per cent of members voting in favour of a new four-year collective agreement.

"Democracy is a beautiful thing," Ells said.

The new contract includes an hourly pay rate increase of 23 per cent over four years for all teaching assistants and a course contract wage increase of 23 per cent over four years for new part-time academic instructors.

The term of the collective agreement is from Sept. 1, 2020, to Aug. 31, 2024. Ells said the union will be helping members get retroactive payments.

He said there are mixed emotions among members, but many are pleased to be returning to work.

"Before the strike we had surveyed members and in general — aside from … the pay rate and some other working conditions — many were positive about their working conditions," Ells said.

"So we look forward to going back to the classroom, to going back to what we enjoy doing, albeit now with the better working conditions."

MORE TOP STORIES