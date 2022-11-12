CUPE says striking Dalhousie University workers vote in favour of new contract

In a news release Saturday morning, CUPE local 3912 said an agreement has been reached between its members and Dalhousie University, and the weeks long strike is set to end.

There are about 1,500 CUPE members at Dalhousie, including teaching assistants, instructors, markers and demonstrators.

The workers walked off the job after two years of failed negotiations, and have been on the picket line since Oct. 19, causing some classes and programs to be cancelled.

On Tuesday, CUPE and Dalhousie reached a tentative agreement. According to Saturday's release, the vote ended Friday with 77 per cent of members voting in favour of a new four-year collective agreement.

The new contract includes an hourly pay rate increase of 23 per cent over four years for all teaching assistants and a course contract wage increase of 23 per cent over four years for new part-time academic instructors.

"Our members are receiving significant wage increases and contract improvements that will make a real, positive change in their lives," the release said.

The release said, "We look forward to returning to work," but did not say when that will happen.

CBC News has contacted Dalhousie University for confirmation but has not yet received a response.

