Some kids with disabilities will be excluded from school during strike, parents say

Some parents of children who rely on educational program assistants (EPAs) are scrambling to make plans as a possible strike by CUPE support workers looms.

Employees at schools across the province, including EPAs, early childhood educators, bus drivers, cleaners and maintenance staff could be on strike as of 12:01 a.m. Friday after contract negotiations reached an impasse last week.

Some families have been told their children will not be able to attend school because they won't have adequate support if a strike occurs.

EPAs help students with special needs with personal care, such as mobility, feeding and hygiene, as well as social and emotional growth and support during instruction.

Respite care costly

Sara Mullins says she received a call from her school principal on Monday afternoon informing her that her son Nash cannot attend classes at Millwood Elementary School in Lower Sackville, N.S., if there's a strike.

Nash, who is seven, has been diagnosed with autism and global learning delay, and has an educational program assistant.

Mullins would have to pay a respite worker to take care of Nash, she says, which would cost about $25 an hour for nine hours a day — a significant expense for a single mother of three.

"Financially, it's going to put things very limited," she says. "I can't just walk in to my employer and say, 'Oh hey, by the way, as of Friday I need to be off work.'"

Her son would also notice that he was being treated differently than his classmates, she says.

"Nash is very smart, like, he's going to know that his peers are still going to school. So it's going to be the question, 'Well, why can't I go?'" Mullin says. "How do you answer that? There is no answer."

CBC News requested information from the Halifax Regional Centre for Education about the options that would be provided to students who rely on EPAs, but the centre has yet to provide details.

Unfair treatment

Amanda Lawlor's two daughters rely on EPAs at Caledonia Junior High School in Dartmouth — one for academic support due to learning disabilities, and the other for mobility support due to cerebral palsy and blindness in one eye.

"For my daughter that needs the academic supports, she just wouldn't be getting those supports while there was a strike. So that's harmful. Depending on how long it lasts, it could be very detrimental to her," Lawlor told the CBC's Information Morning on Tuesday.

Amanda Lawlor, left, says she's not sure what her daughters, Mairin Lawlor, centre, and Keira Lawlor will do if educational program assistants go on strike. (Submitted by Amanda Lawlor)

"For my daughter that needs the physical supports, it's very concerning. That's kind of scary to know that she wouldn't have that hands-on support."

Lawlor says she's not sure what her family will do if her daughters' EPAs go on strike, as she has not received much communication from the school.

But she says it would be unfair if her daughters are forced to stay home.

"I'm not OK with them not attending school," she said. "My kids, and any other kid that has a learning disability or physical disability or needs any sort of EPA support, deserve an education just as much as any other child."

'They need to be respected'

Union president Nan McFadgen has said affected CUPE staff are looking for a wage that keeps up with rising inflation and can support employees as their sole income.

Stephanie Carver is the parent of a student with an intellectual disability and the president of Inclusion Nova Scotia, a not-for-profit organization that supports people with intellectual disabilities and their families.

She says EPAs are the backbone of the province's inclusive education policy, which commits to ensuring that students with disabilities have access to education as a human right.

"If we were talking about students with physical disabilities, removing the EPAs is like saying, 'No, you can't come in with your wheelchair,' or 'let's just take your glasses off at the door,'" Carver says.

"They need to be respected. They need to be acknowledged. They need to be adequately compensated for the incredible, magnificent superstar work that they do every single day."

Cynthia Carroll is the executive director of Autism Nova Scotia. (Robert Short/CBC)

The executive director of Autism Nova Scotia, Cynthia Carroll, says students should not be excluded from school while their peers can attend.

"It is a human right to access education. When you can't access education, it is a violation of someone's human rights," she said.

"What message does that send to the young person who might have diverse learning needs, might be autistic, might have a disability — that they cannot access their education like their peers can access education? And so that is a huge concern for us."

