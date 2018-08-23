'Non-political' health-care rally in Amherst had strong PC ties

A rally lambasting health care in northern Nova Scotia was emceed by a Progressive Conservative MLA running for the party's leadership despite being specifically touted as a non-political event featuring concerned citizens and health-care workers.

Elizabeth Smith-McCrossin joined other card-carrying members of the PC party in addressing hundreds of people gathered on the lawn Wednesday evening of the Cumberland Regional Health Care Centre in Amherst.

Letters circulating at the event calling for the firing of Nova Scotia Health Authority CEO Janet Knox also turned out to be penned by Smith-McCrossin, who introduced her husband — a physician — as well as PC MLA Tory Rushton and Dr. Brian Ferguson to the crowd.

Ferguson, a longtime local physician whose threats to quit over working conditions sparked the rally, told CBC before the event that it would be free from politics.

Members of the legislature "graciously have made it not a political rally because myself and others would not speak if it was," said Ferguson.

"The people that are there are not card-carrying members.... it's an opportunity for the residents to get updated in how the health system has turned in Cumberland County."

According to Elizabeth Smith McCrossin's Facebook page, Dr. Brian Ferguson is a member of the party and supporting her leadership campaign. (Facebook)

Council not included

As such, the mayor of Amherst was told there would be no opportunity for him to speak at the rally despite his interest in doing so.

"We had hoped to be able to address the rally today, but now understand in speaking with our MLA that only hospital staff will be speaking," Mayor Dave Kogon wrote in a statement Wednesday.

"The council supports keeping this event non-political."

Bonnie McNeil, a retired nurse, was the first to suggest the community rally against the current state of health care. She said she had no idea people were handing out materials at the rally asking for Janet Knox to be fired. (Stephanie Clattenburg/CBC)

Ferguson said he wanted the ear of the Liberal health minister but opted to postpone Randy Delorey's call until after the rally.

"He knows that I'm somebody who has practised loyally in Nova Scotia for 37 years... a guy who really wants to try to problem-solve," said Ferguson, who according to Smith-McCrossin's Facebook page registered to be a member of the PC party and officially endorsed her campaign.

Petition from politician

People lined up at the event to sign a petition and letters to Delorey and Premier Stephen McNeil.

CBC asked those distributing the materials who wrote them and was explicitly told it was not politicians but health-care workers.

Later in the evening, Smith-McCrossin confirmed she was the author but said she wrote it on behalf of health-care workers.

Bonnie McNeil, a retired nurse who first suggested holding the rally, was surprised when told by a CBC reporter that people at the event were advocating for Knox's dismissal.

"I didn't hear about that," she said. "I would have to look into it to see why they've called for this resignation."

Another rally is planned for next week.