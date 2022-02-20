Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Nova Scotia

Evacuation order lifted from Angevine Lake area, residents allowed to return home

A mandatory evacuation order that was in effect for from 3:30 p.m. for residents of Dewars Drive in Angevine Lake because of smoky conditions was lifted at 5:45 p.m.

Cumberland County fire under control and there is no danger of it spreading, officials say

Anjuli Patil · CBC News ·
Nova Scotia's Department of Natural Resources and the Wallace and Tatamagouche fire departments are responding to the forest fire. (mat277/Shutterstock)

A mandatory evacuation order that was issued around 3:30 p.m. AT for some residents of Cumberland County, N.S., due to a forest fire has been lifted, the  RCMP tweeted in a 5:45 p.m AT update. 

Around 3:30 p.m. AT Monday, Nova Scotia RCMP posted that police were helping the Wallace Fire Department evacuate residents from Dewars Drive in Angevine Lake because of smoky conditions.

Dewars Drive, which runs off Angevine Road, was closed to traffic but has since reopened, according to the tweet. 

The fire near Angevine Lake was under control and there was no danger of it spreading, the Municipality of Cumberland County said in a news release.

The municipality said the fire burned about one hectare of woods and was brought under control by the provincial Department of Natural Resources and the Tatamagouche and Wallace fire departments.

Smoke may linger in the area for several days, the municipality said.

On Monday, there was a province-wide burn ban.

