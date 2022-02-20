Evacuation order lifted from Angevine Lake area, residents allowed to return home

A mandatory evacuation order that was issued around 3:30 p.m. AT for some residents of Cumberland County, N.S., due to a forest fire has been lifted, the RCMP tweeted in a 5:45 p.m AT update.

Update, 5:45 pm, mandatory evacuation order no longer in effect and Dewars Drive has reopened. Thank you to local residents for their cooperation. —@RCMPNS

Around 3:30 p.m. AT Monday, Nova Scotia RCMP posted that police were helping the Wallace Fire Department evacuate residents from Dewars Drive in Angevine Lake because of smoky conditions.

Dewars Drive, which runs off Angevine Road, was closed to traffic but has since reopened, according to the tweet.

The fire near Angevine Lake was under control and there was no danger of it spreading, the Municipality of Cumberland County said in a news release.

The municipality said the fire burned about one hectare of woods and was brought under control by the provincial Department of Natural Resources and the Tatamagouche and Wallace fire departments.

Smoke may linger in the area for several days, the municipality said.

On Monday, there was a province-wide burn ban.

MORE TOP STORIES