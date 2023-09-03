Search underway for missing boater in Cumberland County

A search is underway for a boater reported missing in Cumberland County on Sunday, RCMP say.

Cumberland District RCMP say they are leading a multi-agency search in the Tidnish area.

Police say they responded to a report Sunday morning from Northport of an overdue person. RCMP officers learned that a 64-year-old man had gone out on his boat on Saturday and had not returned home.

RCMP began a search for the man, who had gone boating on the Tidnish River. Other resources includ the RCMP's underwater recovery team, multiple fire departments, ground search and rescue teams and the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre.

MORE TOP STORIES