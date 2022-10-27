Cumberland County man, 56, to appear in court for theft of furnace oil

A Cumberland County man is facing theft charges after being arrested for stealing furnace oil from a Parrsboro medical clinic tank, an RCMP news release said Thursday.

A 56-year-old New Prospect man was arrested on Oct. 23 after police received numerous tips from the public.

According to the release, on Oct. 16 police responded to a report of a man stealing furnace oil on Jenks Avenue and learned that he had driven off in a GMC Jimmy, leaking oil on the road.

A witness provided police with a video that was released in the hope of identifying the vehicle.

The man was charged with theft under $5,000 and is to appear in an Amherst court on Feb. 13.

An RCMP spokesperson said he is not aware of any other thefts of this type in the province so far this year.

MORE TOP STORIES