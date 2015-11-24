N.S. council mulls future of fire chief who admitted to impaired driving

Municipal council in Nova Scotia's Cumberland County is seeking a legal opinion on whether it can terminate a volunteer fire chief who pleaded guilty this week to impaired driving.

RCMP charged Jerrold Cotton, 46, after he responded to the scene of a motor vehicle accident in September in Collingwood, where he serves as volunteer fire chief. Police would not confirm if Cotton drove one of the fire trucks to the scene.

Cotton pleaded guilty to the charge on Nov. 30. He was fined and his driver's licence was suspended.

Cumberland County Mayor Murray Scott said Friday that council is exploring its options on what to do now that Cotton has pleaded guilty.

Scott said he hopes to hold a meeting on the matter as soon as a legal expert is able to weigh in.

