Cumberland County woman, 42, dies in single-vehicle crash

A 42-year-old Cumberland County, N.S., woman is dead following a single-vehicle collision on Highway 321 on Friday morning.

RCMP responded to a report of a crash at 8:54 a.m. in Rockley, a police news release said.

Police say a Toyota Camry left the road and struck trees and a power pole.

The driver, a 42-year-old Port Philip woman, was pronounced dead at the scene. She was the lone occupant of the vehicle.

The release said a portion of the highway was closed for several hours but has since reopened.

