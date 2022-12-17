Cumberland County woman, 42, dies in single-vehicle crash
A Port Philip woman died Friday when her car ran off the road and struck trees and a power pole off Highway 321 in Cumberland County.
A 42-year-old Cumberland County, N.S., woman is dead following a single-vehicle collision on Highway 321 on Friday morning.
RCMP responded to a report of a crash at 8:54 a.m. in Rockley, a police news release said.
Police say a Toyota Camry left the road and struck trees and a power pole.
The driver, a 42-year-old Port Philip woman, was pronounced dead at the scene. She was the lone occupant of the vehicle.
The release said a portion of the highway was closed for several hours but has since reopened.
