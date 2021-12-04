Man, 82, dies in Cumberland County crash
SUV found in ditch in Wallace
An 82-year-old Wallace, N.S., man is dead after an SUV crash on Saturday morning.
Police responded to a collision on Ferry Road in Wallace at 10:57 a.m. Saturday. They found an SUV with minor damage in a ditch along the road.
The driver, the sole occupant of the vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene.
According to a news release, the preliminary investigation indicated the vehicle left the road and went into the ditch.
Ferry Road was closed for several hours but has since reopened.
