Man, 82, dies in Cumberland County crash

An 82-year-old Wallace man was pronounced dead at the scene of a single-vehicle crash Saturday morning. `

CBC News ·
Cumberland County District RCMP responded to a report of a crash in Wallace on Saturday morning. (David Bell/CBC)

An 82-year-old Wallace, N.S., man is dead after an SUV crash on Saturday morning.

Police responded to a collision on Ferry Road in Wallace at 10:57 a.m. Saturday. They found an SUV with minor damage in a ditch along the road.

The driver, the sole occupant of the vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene. 

According to a news release, the preliminary investigation indicated the vehicle left the road and went into the ditch. 

Ferry Road was closed for several hours but has since reopened. 

