Traffic jam at Halifax's Crystal Crescent Beach leaves sun seekers trapped

Crowds of beachgoers were temporarily trapped at a popular Halifax park this afternoon thanks to a traffic jam brought on by huge crowds taking advantage of the hot, long-weekend weather.

Vehicles were parked on both sides of the road leading to Crystal Crescent Beach Provincial Park, which made it difficult for traffic to get in or out.

CBC current affairs producer Nina Corfu—who brought her two young children to the beach for the day—says she was told it would be a two hour wait to leave.

"Two hours seems unbelievable," she said. "But [it was] a very tight squeeze to get in or out. And so it's basically a pretty serious traffic jam."

Trapped at Crystal Crescent... ppl should not be parking where it says NO PARKING <a href="https://twitter.com/CBCHfxTraffic?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CBCHfxTraffic</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hfxtraffic?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@hfxtraffic</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/HfxRegPolice?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@HfxRegPolice</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/sendhelp?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#sendhelp</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/halifax?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#halifax</a> <a href="https://t.co/oTcLDw806m">pic.twitter.com/oTcLDw806m</a> —@MrsDunnster

First time at Crystal Crescent Beach - nobody warned us that getting out would be a standstill nightmare! —@AndersonDykema

Parking lot 'jammed' for most of the day

Crystal Crescent, located about 40 minutes south of Halifax's downtown core, is a favourite oceanside beach that attracts large crowds.

"The parking lot was jammed since we arrived in the early afternoon," said Corfu, who described the crowds this afternoon as "huge."

"Most of the people who were trying to leave the beach were turning around and returning to the beach so that they didn't have to wait it out in their cars for two hours."

Police directing traffic to get cars in and out of Crystal Crescent Beach <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/firstbeachdayinsanity?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#firstbeachdayinsanity</a> —@AndersonDykema

Corfu said she was told police had been called in to negotiate the traffic situation.

Halifax Regional Police did not respond to CBC's request for more information.

Despite the inconvenience, Corfu said most people were in good spirits.

"Thankfully it's gorgeous here. Everyone is in a good mood."