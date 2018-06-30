Skip to Main Content
Traffic jam at Halifax's Crystal Crescent Beach leaves sun seekers trapped
Crowds of beachgoers were trapped at a popular Halifax park this afternoon thanks to a major traffic jam brought on by huge crowds taking advantage of the hot, long-weekend weather.

Cars parked on both sides of road led to a slow down of traffic, trapping some beachgoers for hours

Marina von Stackelberg · CBC News ·
Cars at Crystal Crescent Beach were parked along both sides of the main road leading into the beach. Many returned to the beach after they were told they would be waiting two hours to get out. (Emma Smith/CBC)

Crowds of beachgoers were temporarily trapped at a popular Halifax park this afternoon thanks to a traffic jam brought on by huge crowds taking advantage of the hot, long-weekend weather.

Vehicles were parked on both sides of the road leading to Crystal Crescent Beach Provincial Park, which made it difficult for traffic to get in or out.

CBC current affairs producer Nina Corfu—who brought her two young children to the beach for the day—says she was told it would be a two hour wait to leave.

"Two hours seems unbelievable," she said. "But [it was] a very tight squeeze to get in or out. And so it's basically a pretty serious traffic jam."

Parking lot 'jammed' for most of the day

Crystal Crescent, located about 40 minutes south of Halifax's downtown core, is a favourite oceanside beach that attracts large crowds.

"The parking lot was jammed since we arrived in the early afternoon," said Corfu, who described the crowds this afternoon as "huge."

"Most of the people who were trying to leave the beach were turning around and returning to the beach so that they didn't have to wait it out in their cars for two hours."

Corfu said she was told police had been called in to negotiate the traffic situation.

Halifax Regional Police did not respond to CBC's request for more information.

Despite the inconvenience, Corfu said most people were in good spirits.

"Thankfully it's gorgeous here. Everyone is in a good mood."

Cars line up one the road towards Crystal Crescent Beach in the Halifax Regional Municipality. (Emma Smith/CBC)

About the Author

Marina von Stackelberg

Journalist

Marina von Stackelberg is a CBC journalist based in Halifax. She previously worked for CBC Sudbury. Connect with her on Twitter @CBCMarina. Send story ideas to marina.von. stackelberg@cbc.ca

