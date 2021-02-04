Transport Canada extends ban on cruise ships until 2022

Transport Canada is extending its ban on cruise ships and other vessels for another year.

Passenger vessels carrying a hundred or more people are now prohibited from operating in Canadian waters until Feb. 28, 2022.

The ban first came into effect last May, effectively shutting down the 2020 season in Nova Scotia.

Federal Transport Minister Omar Alghabra said the shutdown will allow public health officials to focus on the most pressing issues, including the vaccine rollout and new COVID-19 variants.

"Temporary prohibitions to cruise vessels and pleasure craft are essential to continue to protect the most vulnerable among our communities and avoid overwhelming our health care systems," Alghabra said in a news release.

"This is the right and responsible thing to do."

Nova Scotia Premier Stephen McNeil said Thursday that the ban was disappointing, but not surprising.

"Protecting the health and safety of our citizens is top priority, especially as we continue to roll out the vaccine," McNeil said in a statement to CBC News.

To limit the spread of COVID-19, Ottawa is encouraging its residents to avoid all travel on cruise ships outside Canada until further notice.

