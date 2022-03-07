The federal government is announcing strict COVID-19 rules for the return of cruise ships to Canadian ports for the 2022 season.

Federal Transport Minister Omar Alghabra told reporters in Halifax Monday that cruise ship employees and passengers must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Alghabra said passengers will need to take a COVID-19 molecular test within 72 hours before they board, or take an antigen test within one day of boarding.

Passengers will also need a negative molecular test result within 72 hours before their return to Canada or an antigen test result within one day of their arrival.

Alghabra said cruise ship operators will be required to check for proof of vaccination and monitor and report test results.

The minister said no passenger will be allowed off a cruise ship unless they meet the requirements, which will be enforced by the Canada Border Services Agency.

