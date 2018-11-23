Crown expected to wrap case in garage fire death trial

The Crown is expected to wrap up its case today at the trial of the first Nova Scotia charged under the so-called Westray law in Nova Scotia Supreme Court in Halifax.

Elie Hoyeck is charged with criminal negligence causing death for the September 2013 fire at his auto-repair business in Cole Harbour, N.S., that claimed the life of mechanic Peter Kempton. Under the Westray law, employers can be held legally responsible for the safety of their employees.

Kempton was using an acetylene torch to remove the gas tank from a derelict minivan when the vehicle ignited.

Hoyeck has pleaded not guilty and is being tried by a judge and jury

The jury in the trial was dismissed on Thursday. They were sent home after a juror questioned why one of the Crown prosecutors searched her profile on LinkedIn. The judge agreed the optics of the situation were bad and it was better for the administration of justice to proceed by judge alone.

The court then listened to Hoyeck's interviews with police and labour investigators following the incident.

He told them that he thought Kempton might have been drunk and suggested they take a blood sample.

He also suggested Kempton was nearly blind and accident prone.

In the interviews, Hoyeck disputes the suggestion Kempton died from the burns he suffered, saying he was fine when he was taken to hospital.

Hoyeck suggested to police that one of Kempton's relatives might have killed him in hospital to get his money.

On Wednesday, Joe Spence, who was working alongside Kempton the day of the fire, told the jury that there was little safety oversight and several non-functional fire extinguishers at the auto-repair business.

The CBC's Blair Rhodes is live blogging from court.