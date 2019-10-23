N.S. Crown attorneys walk off job to protest contract legislation

On any other day, Perry Borden and Rick Woodburn would be in courtrooms somewhere in Nova Scotia.

But on Wednesday, they and several dozen of their Crown attorney colleagues were walking around Province House in Halifax, protesting provincial government legislation that will impose a contract on them.

Woodburn, who is also president of the Canadian Association of Crown Counsel, said the eyes of the national legal community are on Nova Scotia — particularly in British Columbia, Manitoba, Ontario and Quebec — where contracts for Crowns are coming due soon.

"Governments in their areas are threatening almost the exact same thing," he told reporters outside the legislature.

"If we back down, every government across the country will know that Crown attorneys will back down. But we are not going to do that. We are not going to do it locally, we're not going to do it regionally and we're not going to do it nationally."

The provincial government sprang Bill 203 on the Crowns last week after the two sides failed to reach a contract agreement and the Crowns were poised to exercise their contractual right to binding arbitration.

The government extended that right by 30 years in the last agreement in exchange for Crowns agreeing to a lower wage increase, but this time they brought in legislation before the right could be triggered.

Woodburn said that move put the Crowns in a legal strike position.

The government sprang Bill 203 on the Crowns last week after the two sides failed to reach a contract agreement and the Crowns were poised to exercise their contractual right to binding arbitration. (Dave Irish/CBC)

Bill 203 instead gives Crowns the right to strike, but also makes them an essential service and imposes a wage increase of seven per cent over four years. Crowns had been asking for a 17 per cent increase over four years.

Current salaries for Nova Scotia Crown attorneys range from $65,329.68 for someone with less than one year of relevant experience to between $145,825.16 and $149,149.78 for a senior Crown counsel with at least 18 years of relevant experience.

Despite testimony last week by legal experts that the bill is not compliant with the Charter of Rights and Freedoms, Premier Stephen McNeil has said the government believes Bill 203 is legal. He's offered no evidence for that opinion, nor has he been willing to say if the government has a legal opinion saying the bill is charter compliant.

Crowns have pulled their services at courthouses around the province — with the exception of the most serious files, such as murders and sexual assaults. Otherwise, it's been up to managers to staff the courts.

On Wednesday at provincial court in Halifax, a retired Crown, Chris Nicholson, was handling most matters in intake court and the chief Crown attorney for the Halifax region, Paul Carver, was juggling everything else.

One Crown attorney, Carla Ball, was there under protest because she's in the midst of a week-long trial.

Effects on Crown recruitment

Perry Borden, president of the Nova Scotia Crown Attorneys' Association, said he expects Bill 203 will affect the province's ability to recruit and retain Crowns.

Borden said they've already lost people to other provinces and private practice because pay rates aren't competitive enough. He said the premier's suggestion Bill 203 won't affect recruitment and retention is wrong.

"Of course it's going to affect recruitment," he said.

"An entry-level Crown attorney is looking at $65,000. Why would you come here for $65,000 when you can go to Alberta for six figures?"

MORE TOP STORIES