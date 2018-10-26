How a simple question turned into a 100-day journey

What would you do if you didn't have to work?

That was the question that set the wheels in motion for an epic cycling trip that started on the West Coast and ended in Cape Breton.

"Life's short," Peter Houston told CBC Radio's Mainstreet Cape Breton. "I'm young and it's time to do these things that I really want to do while I still can."

Houston, 29, had always owned a bike, but didn't consider himself a cyclist.

Yet, when Levi Sinclair, 21, asked the question at their kitchen table in Prince George, B.C., his immediate answer was to bike across Canada.

So that's what he did, and she followed along in a 1979 Econoline camper van, all the way to Glace Bay, N.S.

Peter Houston trained for several months before hitting the road. (Submitted by Peter Houston)

Sinclair said to prepare they saved their money and Houston trained.

After several months they quit their jobs at a local radio station and hit the road on May 4.

The couple had friends in most of the major cities along the way, but they spent most nights in the van.

The most surprising part of the journey was through Ontario.

"We had a lot of people tell us that as far as cycling goes, northern Ontario is kind of sketchy," said Sinclair.

Peter Houston didn't consider himself a cyclist when he starting planning the journey. (Submitted by Peter Houston)

They had been warned of big trucks and narrow shoulders on the road, but decided to take that route anyway.

"It was so stunning," said Sinclair.

Houston agreed.

"That was one of the nicest places in Canada."

Levi Sinclair followed Peter Houston in an old camper van. (Submitted by Peter Houston)

The pair travelled for 100 days to reach Glace Bay, where Houston's father is a part-owner of a restaurant.

They spent the last days of summer touring and camping around Cape Breton.

"I've done a fair bit of surfing as well actually, out in Donkin," said Houston "I've been embracing Cape Breton and all it has to offer."

The couple sold the van, bought a car and are settling into a rented home in Glace Bay.

"I was nervous about moving from coast to coast and, culturally, it's very different from the West Coast." said Sinclair. "But I am just overwhelmed with how welcoming it is."

Both are working at Talo Café Bar in Glace Bay.