Man has life threatening injuries after possible shooting in Halifax

A man has life threatening injuries after possibly being shot Wednesday night in the area of Connaught Avenue and Windsor Street in Halifax, according to the Halifax Regional Police.

At 10:09 p.m. Wednesday night Halifax police responded to a report of gun shots in the area, officers arrived at the scene and discovered evidence that a shooting did take place.

They blocked both pedestrian and vehicle traffic into the area.

Then at 10:38 p.m. a man with possible gun shot wounds arrived at the QEII Hospital with life threatening injuries, said a news release from police.

The hospital went into lock down.

Police have not released any other details about the shooting, or what may have motivated it. Officers have not said if they have a suspect. Their investigation is still in its early stages.

Connaught Avenue reopened to all traffic around 2:30 a.m. Thursday morning.

MORE TOP STORIES