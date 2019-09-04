Officer opens fire after stolen vehicle collides with police cars in Dartmouth

Halifax Regional Police are searching for two suspects who allegedly stole a vehicle and crashed into police cars — prompting one officer to open fire.

It all started around 7:45 p.m. Tuesday, when police were investigating a complaint of a stolen vehicle on Brule Street in Dartmouth.

Officers were following the two suspects, a man and a woman, when their vehicle slammed into police cars and nearly struck some officers.

One of those officers then fired their gun at the vehicle. The officer fired to prevent the vehicle from striking anyone, police said.

The suspects drove away and left the stolen vehicle on Ochterloney Street. Police believe they then fled on foot.

Investigators do not believe anyone was injured by either the officer's gunfire or the vehicle collisions.

Officers are still searching for the suspects.

