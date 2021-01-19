Thief makes off with two cash registers after early morning break ins

A busy thief smashed out the glass doors to two businesses in downtown Halifax early Tuesday morning making off with two cash registers, according to Halifax Regional Police.

The first break in happened around 2:55 a.m., an alarm went off at Boston Pizza on Granville Street drawing police to the scene. When police arrived they found part of the restaurants' glass door had been smashed.

A cash register and other items had been stolen from inside, according to a news release from the Halifax police.

Then around 3:05 a.m. another business' alarm went off this time at Creamy Rainbow, a bakery and cafe on Dresden Row. Once again the thief had smashed the business' glass door to get inside, and taken the cash register.

The staff at Creamy Rainbow had to use cardboard to cover their broken door early Tuesday morning. (Paul Palmeter/CBC)

So far no one has been arrested.

The suspect in both break ins is a white man about 30 years old, with short brown hair and glasses. The man was wearing a black jacket with a white hoodie underneath, black pants and black sneakers with white soles.

Police say anyone with information about the incident or suspect should contact them or send an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers.

