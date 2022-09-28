Emergency management officials to give N.S. update on Fiona cleanup

Emergency management officials will be holding a briefing on cleanup efforts after post-tropical storm Fiona.

The briefing is scheduled to begin at 2:30 p.m. AT and will be live streamed here.

Crews are still going full tilt in the Halifax Regional Municipality to clean up after Fiona.

As of Wednesday morning, about 30 streets in the municipality were still fully blocked by downed trees — and that's after hundreds of trees had already been removed. Another 20 streets were partially blocked.

"There's a bit of work that has to be done for sure," Halifax Mayor Mike Savage told CBC Radio's Information Morning. "Everybody's working very hard, just like our roads crew are with getting streets open."

Kirk Fletcher, a certified arborist with Arbor Plant Health Care, based in Grand Lake, N.S., said he's seeing requests for service from as far away as Tatamagouche and Pictou.

"Fiona didn't pick favourites. She spread her wrath kind of around everywhere."

Nova Scotia Power crews cutting downed trees. (Nova Scotia Power/Twitter)

Fletcher said his staff has been working since Saturday to help everyone who calls, but his list is getting longer by the day. His business is prioritizing cases where trees are posing a hazard after falling on houses, service wires, cars and driveways.

"Staff has been working since Saturday just trying to go and do as much as we can for everyone. We wish we were amoebas and could split apart and go faster, but it's just not possible."

Clarence Talbot, who runs Tree Works, has been in the tree-clearing business for 31 years, and says with each major storm, he gets more organized, so he was well prepared for Fiona.

"We had two crews out actually during the storm in the hurricane waiting for it to stop and to be reactive within minutes," he said.

Nova Scotia Power crews and the Canadian Armed Forces working together. (Nova Scotia Power/Twitter)

Crews have been going "flat-out" from 5 a.m. until dark, working with the municipality, Nova Scotia Power, insurance companies and with individual homeowners.

Talbot said the wind in Fiona seems to have come from a direction that had never tested some trees before, which contributed to the damage.

Unlike Hurricane Juan, which seemed to have largely pushed trees down, Talbot said with Fiona, "it seemed like the trees blew up."

"It was as if somebody threw a hand grenade up in the tree and the tree just blew apart, instead of blowing down."

Need for water, food

Erica Fleck, the assistant chief of emergency management with Halifax Regional Fire and Emergency, said food and water are among the most significant needs right now.

"A lot of food insecurity because of the prolonged power outages, food is well past spoiled by now.… It's not safe to use."

She said the municipality is working with Feed Nova Scotia as well as volunteers and food trucks to make food available.

Fleck said the areas of HRM including Cole Harbour, Bissett Road, all along the Eastern Shore and Tantallon are in need of water.

Power outages persist

After Hurricane Fiona damaged power poles, ripped out trees, and scattered debris across the Atlantic provinces, bringing back electricity has been a challenge.

About 104,800 Nova Scotia Power customers were without power Wednesday morning, down from more than 400,000 on Saturday.

In Sydney, 36,000 customers are affected, the highest number in the province. Truro, N.S., has the second highest number of customers affected at 20,000.

Thank you to Robyn and Kyle for capturing and sharing this video of crews replacing a power pole in Sydney. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NSStorm?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NSStorm</a> <a href="https://t.co/5af6Swm4rJ">pic.twitter.com/5af6Swm4rJ</a> —@nspowerinc

More than 90 per cent of Halifax customers have their power restored, however, many streetlights are still not working.

Restoration times in Nova Scotia are constantly changing. Right now, some estimates suggest power won't be restored until Oct. 5.

In a video posted on Twitter, Chris Lanteigne, director of care at Nova Scotia power said once teams are able to get more information from the scenes, they will be able to give better estimates of restoration times.

"The restoration has been more complex than we've ever seen before," said Lanteigne.

Since Monday, 300 soldiers from the Canadian Army Forces have helped clear debris across the Atlantic region so power crews can access power lines. As of Tuesday, the company had 1,300 crew members in the field.

Nova Scotia trucks line a road. Matt Drover, Nova Scotia Power's storm lead, said in a news conference Monday that the company’s response is the biggest mobilization the company has ever seen. (Nova Scotia Power/Twitter)

Some schools now open

All schools in the Halifax Regional Centre for Education are open except for the Atlantic View Elementary school where classes have been cancelled due to a power outage.

Classes are cancelled on Wednesday for schools in the Chignecto-Central Regional Centre for Education and Strait Regional Centre for Education

Classes in the Cape Breton-Victoria Regional Centre for Education are cancelled Wednesday and Thursday.

MORE TOP STORIES