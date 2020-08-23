Crews fight crushed car fire at Halifax recycling plant

Halifax Regional Fire and Emergency crews are working to extinguish some crushed cars that caught fire at an industrial recycling plant in the Goodwood area.

Shortly before 6 p.m. District Chief Brad Connors said 12 fire trucks were on scene and two more were on the way. The fire is between Mills Drive and Evergreen Place.

Connors said the cars sparked a brush fire, but that has since been contained.

Halifax Regional Fire and Emergency sent more than a dozen trucks to the scene. (Jeorge Sadi/CBC)

The cars are proving difficult to extinguish, Connors said.

"It's not so much the size of the fire but the difficulty we're having at getting at all the hidden spots."

Connors said an excavator was temporarily helping with the effort, but that work had to be suspended because of heavy smoke.

Dark smoke from the fire could be seen blowing across HRM from several kilometres away.

Connors said he did not believe the fire posed any threat to the public.

The fire started Sunday at an industrial recycling plant between Mills Dr. and Evergreen Place. (Jeorge Sadi/CBC)

