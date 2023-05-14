Homes evacuated as crews battle wildfire in Shelburne County

The Department of Natural Resources confirmed Sunday that a wildfire is burning out of control in Little Harbour, Shelburne County.

According to a tweet from DNR shortly after 5:30 p.m., the fire is estimated at 10 hectares. Seven department staff are on the scene along with two helicopters.

Fire in Little Harbour, Shelburne Co. Duration 1:50 Firefighting crews are battling a fire at Little Habour in Shelburne County. The RCMP confirmed Sunday that several homes have been evacuated.

DNR staff and volunteer firefighters are responding, an email from the department said.

Shelburne resident Roddy Conrad, who was fishing in the area, says he noticed smoke at 1:30 p.m.

Little Harbour, Shelburne Co update (5:33pm): Wildfire is still out of control and is estimated at 10 hectares. 7 DNRR staff, 2 DNRR helicopters, and local firefighters on scene. There are reports of RCMP evacuating homes. See next update here after 7 pm. —@NS_DNRR

Conrad said the smoke got worse and then got "really bad."

He said the fire appears to have started near Little Harbour Lake.

"A few residents did say that they smelled smoke in the area last night," Conrad said.

An RCMP spokesperson said about seven or eight homes in the area have been evacuated.

The spokesperson said that traffic is being controlled and no one is being allowed into the area.

A burn ban is in place Sunday until 7 p.m. for Kings, Hants, Halifax, Colchester, Cumberland, Pictou, Antigonish and Guysborough counties.

MORE TOP STORIES