Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Nova Scotia·New

Homes evacuated as crews battle wildfire in Shelburne County

Firefighting crews are battling a fire at Little Habour in Shelburne County. The RCMP confirmed Sunday that several homes have been evacuated.

Eyewitness says fire started near Little Harbour Lake and grew rapidly

CBC News ·
Photo of smoke over a wooded area with a wooden structure in the foreground.
Firefighters are battling a forest fire at Little Harbour in Shelburne County. (Roddy Conrad)

The Department of Natural Resources confirmed Sunday that a wildfire is burning out of control in Little Harbour, Shelburne County.

According to a tweet from DNR shortly after 5:30 p.m., the fire is estimated at 10 hectares. Seven department staff are on the scene along with two helicopters.

Fire in Little Harbour, Shelburne Co.

39 minutes ago
Duration 1:50
Firefighting crews are battling a fire at Little Habour in Shelburne County. The RCMP confirmed Sunday that several homes have been evacuated.

DNR staff and volunteer firefighters are responding, an email from the department said.

Shelburne resident Roddy Conrad, who was fishing in the area, says he noticed smoke at 1:30 p.m. 

Conrad said the smoke got worse and then got "really bad."

He said the fire appears to have started near Little Harbour Lake.

"A few residents did say that they smelled smoke in the area last night," Conrad said.

An RCMP spokesperson said about seven or eight homes in the area have been evacuated. 

The spokesperson said that traffic is being controlled and no one is being allowed into the area.

A burn ban is in place Sunday until 7 p.m. for Kings, Hants, Halifax, Colchester, Cumberland, Pictou, Antigonish and Guysborough counties.

With files from Melissa Friedman

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

now