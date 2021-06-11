Fire at building under construction on Larry Uteck in Halifax is now out

A fire at building under construction along the 300 block of Larry Uteck Boulevard in Halifax is now out.

Crews were called to the scene Friday morning. Heavy, billowing smoke could be seen across Halifax.

Halifax Regional Fire said the fire was on the roof of the building.

Witnesses said the fire was mostly isolated to the roof, and also burned a nearby crane.

The fire is reported to be extinguished as of 10:40 a.m. Friday. (Brett Ruskin/CBC)

There have been no reported injuries.

Halifax Regional Police said Larry Uteck is closed from the intersection of Starboard Drive to Southgate Drive. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

