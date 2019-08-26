Crews battle Jordan Bay forest fire in challenging conditions

Crews battled an estimated 15-hectare forest fire in Jordan Bay, N.S., under challenging conditions on Monday.

"The fire started in what looks like a … kind of a dried bog," said Scott Tingley, the acting manager of forest protection for the Department of Lands and Forestry.

"The fire's burning very deep and it's challenging terrain for the crews to walk over," he said. "It's kind of slow going on the ground for crews."

Two department helicopters are dropping water and bringing in equipment, he said.

Twelve members from the department are stationed in the area along with two firefighters from the Shelburne Volunteer Fire Department.

Crews worked Monday to get hoses wrapped around the fire, said Tingley.

The department received a call for helicopter assistance Sunday afternoon.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, he said.

