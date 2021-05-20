Crews battle 2 'erratic' forest fires near Barrington

Lands and Forestry crews are expected to keep battling two "erratic" forest fires in southwestern Nova Scotia that erupted on Wednesday.

The provincial Department of Lands and Forestry said the fires were detected outside Barrington around 12:30 p.m.

Smoke could be seen from Highway 103 as the fires raged.

One fire is small — less than a hectare in size — but the other is about 75 hectares and growing.

The department said three structures are at risk, but wind conditions have made it unsafe to put firefighters in the area.

There were 15 staff in the area Wednesday afternoon, and the department has been using two helicopters to drop water on the flames.

The department said volunteer fire crews have not been called in due to the erratic fire behaviour and the remote location.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

