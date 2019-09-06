Creation of new water utility for First Nations moves step closer

The creation of a new water utility for 15 Indigenous communities in Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island and New Brunswick is one step closer to reality.

The Atlantic First Nation Water Authority has submitted its business plan to Indigenous Services Canada for approval.

The interim chief operating officer for the authority said the business plan includes a proposal for consistent funding for both operating and capital projects over 25 years.

"So the water authority will know year after year the amount of money they have and [can] properly plan long term," said James MacKinnon. "It's First Nations making the decisions on their infrastructure."

MacKinnon said the new water authority will mean there will be the same standards for everyone involved.

"Everyone will be working under the same practices and procedures," said MacKinnon, "So you can guarantee the same high quality of water for each participating community."

Atlantic Chiefs have been working to create the water management system since 2009.

The goal is to have the new water utility up and running in 2022. It would be the first one of its kind in the country.

