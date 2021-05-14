CBRM offers support for Ukrainian refugees in its sister city in Poland

The Cape Breton Regional Municipality is gathering donations to help its sister city in Poland, as thousands of Ukrainian refugees arrive in Wałbrzych.

More than 2,000 registered refugees have entered the city in southwestern Poland since the Russian invasion of Ukraine began at the end of February, though officials estimate unregistered refugees bring that number closer to 4,000.

CBRM Mayor Amanda McDougall told Information Morning Cape Breton that she's been in contact with the mayor of Wałbrzych to ask what the municipality could do to help.

"The long and short of it is money," McDougall said. "The most direct way to support these people is to provide financial donations."

McDougall said getting financial support from the CBRM to the sister city is a priority.

"Our finance department is now working to set up an account here and it will automatically go to Poland where it will help refugees and those fighting on the front lines," she said.

In 2019, the Cape Breton Regional Municipality signed a formal agreement with the Polish city, promising to collaborate on shared tourism, community development, academic and cultural goals.

More help needed

Mayor Roman Szelemej of Walbrzych, Poland, shown in a videolink. (Yvonne Leblanc-Smith/CBC)

Located about 500 kilometres west of the Poland-Ukraine border, Mayor Dr. Roman Szełemej said 95 per cent of refugees arriving in his town are women, children, and the elderly.

"The general condition is very poor. They are frightened. They are exhausted. They are sick. They have wounds. And they require, from time to time, emergency medical assistance," Szełemej said.

Families arriving in his city have "almost nothing in their hands," typically arriving from the war zone with one or two small plastic bags, Szełemej said.

"We're working around the clock to help them as much as we can," he said.

Local authorities in Wałbrzych have used theatres, schools, and sport halls to create temporary shelters for refugees. Officials are currently looking for more permanent spaces for refugees, but Szełemej said it takes time.

The city has received a "huge amount" of monetary donations and contributions, in the form of food, clothes, hygienic goods, and basic necessities, but more help is still needed.

Szełemej said some donations are repackaged and sent to their other sister city of Boryslav, Ukraine.

Local efforts

Cape Breton University professor Tom Urbaniak has coordinated donations to send to the CBRM's sister city in Poland. (Tom Ayers/CBC)

Five thousand kilometres away, Tom Urbaniak is helping coordinate contributions from Cape Breton's Polish community. St. Mary's Polish Parish in Whitney Pier has made a $10,000 donation so far.

Urbaniak said they continue to organize weekly collections at the church and through online donations via the charity platform CanadaHelps. He said collecting donations is a small way to encourage the sister city and help it persevere.

"In many ways, they're family for us and we know that they would support us in a time of crisis," Urbaniak said.

Urbaniak said he has been inspired by a grassroots effort in Wałbrzych, as private citizens open their doors and students living in university residences share rooms so space can be made available for families arriving in Ukraine.

"What's happening in Wałbrzych is truly an amazing example of kindness and humanity at a time of terrible cruelty," Urbaniak said.

