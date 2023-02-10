2 crashes in messy morning commute; 1 person hurt

A woman was injured Friday morning when a Halifax Transit bus hit her at a busy intersection during rush hour.

The collision happened at about 7:15 a.m. at the intersection of Joseph Howe Drive and the on ramp to Highway 102.

Halifax Regional Police say the bus driver was making a right turn onto Highway 102 when the bus hit the woman, who was in a marked crosswalk.

The woman was treated at the scene for injuries that were not life-threatening. The bus driver was ticketed for failing to yield to a pedestrian in a crosswalk.

Transport truck rolls

In a separate incident, a transport truck carrying tires went off the road on an exit ramp to Highway 118 from Highway 107 in Dartmouth, N.S., at about 7:30 a.m.

The driver was not injured, and no other vehicles were involved in the crash.

Halifax Regional Police said Exit 13N was expected to be closed for several hours.

Police spokesperson Const. John MacLeod said the road conditions were believed to be a factor in the crash.

Police cautioned drivers earlier in the day about messy road conditions due to snow and rain.

