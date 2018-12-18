Crash shuts down Highway 107 near Mineville, Lake Echo

An early morning crash has shut down Highway 107 near Mineville and Lake Echo, N.S.

There's no word yet on injuries or how many vehicles were involved.

Traffic is currently being detoured via Route 7.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Halifax Transit route 370 is being detoured in both directions due to the closure.

Storm causes messy commute

Tuesday's snowfall caused slow driving conditions on all the major routes.

Nearly all of the regional centres for education across the province cancelled classes Tuesday. There were also a handful of flights cancelled or delayed at Halifax Stanfield International Airport.

Marine Atlantic warned customers there could be changes to its sailings between North Sydney, N.S., and Port aux Basques, N.L., Tuesday.