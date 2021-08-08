Woman, 42, dies in single-vehicle crash in Yarmouth County

A 42-year-old woman from Yarmouth has died in a single-vehicle crash in Yarmouth County.

The crash occurred on Cooks Beach Road in Pinkneys Point.

The RCMP were notified of a motor vehicle collision at 3:40 a.m. Sunday, according to a news release.

Police and emergency personnel went to the area and found that a car travelling east had left the road.

The woman, who was the driver and only occupant, had been ejected from the vehicle. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

An investigation is underway.

