3 teens injured, one critically in Pictou County car crash

Three teens were taken to hospital after a single-vehicle crash in Pictou County early Sunday morning, one with life-threatening injuries.

According to an RCMP news release, emergency services responded to a report of a crash in Eden Lake at 12:15 a.m.

A Toyota Corolla was travelling on Sherbrooke Road when it left the road and struck a ditch, the release said.

Police said one of the passengers was ejected from the vehicle during the crash and had life-threatening injuries.

The 16-year-old from Pictou County was taken to a local hospital by ambulance and later airlifted to a Halifax hospital.

The driver, an 18-year-old from Scotch Hill and another passenger, a 17-year-old from Pictou, had minor injuries and were taken to hospital.

Sherbrooke Road was closed following the crash but has since reopened.

