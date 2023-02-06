Content
Nova Scotia

3 teens injured, one critically in Pictou County car crash

A 16-year-old passenger sustained life-threatening injuries after a car crash in Eden Lake, N.S. The driver and another passenger had minor injuries.

RCMP say 16-year-old was transported to a Halifax hospital by LifeFlight

CBC News ·
Emergency services responded to the crash at 12:15 a.m. Sunday. (David Bell/CBC)

Three teens were taken to hospital after a single-vehicle crash in Pictou County early Sunday morning, one with life-threatening injuries.

According to an RCMP news release, emergency services responded to a report of a crash in Eden Lake at 12:15 a.m. 

A Toyota Corolla was travelling on Sherbrooke Road when it left the road and struck a ditch, the release said.

Police said one of the passengers was ejected from the vehicle during the crash and had life-threatening injuries.

The 16-year-old from Pictou County was taken to a local hospital by ambulance and later airlifted to a Halifax hospital. 

The driver, an 18-year-old from Scotch Hill and another passenger, a 17-year-old from Pictou,  had minor injuries and were taken to hospital.

Sherbrooke Road was closed following the crash but has since reopened. 

