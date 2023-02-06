3 teens injured, one critically in Pictou County car crash
RCMP say 16-year-old was transported to a Halifax hospital by LifeFlight
Three teens were taken to hospital after a single-vehicle crash in Pictou County early Sunday morning, one with life-threatening injuries.
According to an RCMP news release, emergency services responded to a report of a crash in Eden Lake at 12:15 a.m.
A Toyota Corolla was travelling on Sherbrooke Road when it left the road and struck a ditch, the release said.
Police said one of the passengers was ejected from the vehicle during the crash and had life-threatening injuries.
The 16-year-old from Pictou County was taken to a local hospital by ambulance and later airlifted to a Halifax hospital.
The driver, an 18-year-old from Scotch Hill and another passenger, a 17-year-old from Pictou, had minor injuries and were taken to hospital.
Sherbrooke Road was closed following the crash but has since reopened.
